Sri Lankan relics, Mahasangha depart on inaugural flight to Kushinagar

A Sri Lankan delegation including a Holy Relic entourage departed for the inaugural international flight to Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar from Colombo.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 20-10-2021 07:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 07:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan delegation including a Holy Relic entourage departed for the inaugural international flight to Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar from Colombo. The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport will be marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, carrying the Sri Lankan delegation of over a hundred Buddhist Monks and dignitaries including the 12-member Holy Relic entourage bringing the Holy Buddha Relics for Exposition, the Prime Minister's office informed in a statement.

"A historic journey commences with sacred Kapilavastu relics of Waskaduwa on board and blessings of the Ven Mahasangha," the Official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo informed in a tweet. The delegation also comprises of Anunayakas (Deputy Heads) of all four Nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka ie Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya, Malwatta as well as five ministers of the Government of Sri Lanka led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapakshe, Prime Minister's office informed in a statement.

Eminent monks from Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia and ambassadors of various countries are also slated to take part in the Abhidhamma Day event. Union Ministry of Culture, International Buddhist Confederation in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh has organised the event.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. (ANI)

