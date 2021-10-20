Left Menu

India-UK agree to continue working to deepen cooperation during 2nd Multilateral Dialogue

The delegations of India and the UK, during the second India-UK Multilateral Dialogue, have agreed to continue working closely to further deepen their cooperation on multilateral issues during the second India-UK Multilateral Dialogue.

India-UK agree to continue working to deepen cooperation during 2nd Multilateral Dialogue
The delegations of India and the UK, during the second India-UK Multilateral Dialogue, have agreed to continue working closely to further deepen their cooperation on multilateral issues during the second India-UK Multilateral Dialogue. The 2nd India-UK Multilateral Dialogue was held on October 18 in London.

According to an official release, the Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN Political), Ministry of External Affairs and the UK side was led by Harriet Mathews CMB OBE, Deputy Political Director for UN, UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). "The UK side congratulated India on its successful presidency of the UN Security Council in August 2021. Discussions covered issues of mutual interest pertaining to UN reforms, counterterrorism, peacekeeping and climate action," said the release.

Both sides also exchanged views on the Commonwealth Strategic Plan and priorities. "The delegations agreed to continue to work closely to further deepen their cooperation on multilateral issues," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

