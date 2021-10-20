Left Menu

Not seeking to pressure countries to choose between working with US or China: Blinken

The Biden administration is not seeking to pressure countries to decide whether to do business with the United States or China and it is not looking to contain the latter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 10:39 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States of America

Washington [United States of America], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The Biden administration is not seeking to pressure countries to decide whether to do business with the United States or China and it is not looking to contain the latter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We're not asking countries to choose between the United States and China nor, as I've said repeatedly, do we seek to contain China or hold it back," Blinken said during a press conference on Tuesday. "What we do seek to do is uphold the highest possible standards as we're engaged around the world."

Blinken emphasised that trade and investment with China are important for all countries and usually beneficial. However, Blinken said that in the case of China there is no division between the private enterprise and the state so countries should take precautions before investing in that country. (ANI/Sputnik)

