Donald Blome appointed as next Ambassador of US to Pakistan

Three years after former United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale left Islamabad in August 2018, the US has appointed Donald Armin Blome as the next Ambassador to Pakistan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:11 IST
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
Blome, who is currently the US Ambassador to Tunisia, has served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait at various positions, reported the channel. After Hale left Islamabad in 2018, the US mission in Pakistan was headed by Paul W Jones as charge d'Affaires. Angela Aggeler took charge as the acting Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad after Jones completed his two-year tenure in 2020, Samaa TV reported.

William Edward Bill Todd was earlier nominated by the Trump administration to be the next ambassador to Pakistan. However, the nomination was called off as he was unable to complete necessary formalities, reported Samaa TV. (ANI)

