Explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul
Afghanistan's capital city Kabul was hit with an explosion on Wednesday morning, local media reported.
ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:30 IST
The incident took place near Dehmazang square, Tolo News reported citing eyewitnesses.
There is no information on casualties available so far, the local news agency said. (ANI)
