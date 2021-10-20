Left Menu

China's Gansu province reports 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Northwest China's Gansu Province reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday.

ANI | Gansu | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:42 IST
China's Gansu province reports 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Gansu [China], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Northwest China's Gansu Province reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday. The four people, three from the provincial capital Lanzhou and one from the city of Zhangye, are all close contacts of a previously confirmed case, according to a statement from the provincial health commission.

The province has registered a total of eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases since new local infections were reported Tuesday. On Wednesday, local authorities temporarily closed three popular grottoes including a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Mogao Grottoes, to visitors in efforts to contain the spread of infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021