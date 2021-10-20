Left Menu

MEA Secretary Riva Ganguly Das addresses India-ASEAN Dialogue on cyber issues

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das addressed the third India-ASEAN Track 1.5 Dialogue on cyber issues and focused on bridging the digital divide.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das addressed the third India-ASEAN Track 1.5 Dialogue on cyber issues and focused on bridging the digital divide. While addressing the dialogue virtually on Wednesday, Riva Ganguly also emphasised on cyber security and connectivity.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the dialogue was hosted by Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the MEA. "Strengthening India-ASEAN Digital Connect! 3rd India-ASEAN Track1.5 Dialogue on Cyber Issues was hosted by @ORF in collaboration with #MEA, today. Addressing the Dialogue, Secy(East) @rivagdas focused on cyber security & connectivity, and on bridging digital divide," he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Das had addressed a webinar titled "Building Value Chain: Opportunities for India and ASEAN" and highlighted COVID-19 and health cooperation, digital technology, environment, and trade as avenues for enhancing India-ASEAN cooperation. (ANI)

