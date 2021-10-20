Left Menu

Russia registers 1,028 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,028 compared to 1,015 the day before. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic, local media reported.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,028 compared to 1,015 the day before. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic, local media reported. In all, 226,353 patients died of the infection so far.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 34,073 over the past day to 80,94,825 total cases. In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.42 per cent over the past day, according to the TASS news agency. Currently, Russia has 8,02,760 active COVID-19 cases.

In the past 24 hours, recoveries rose by 25,231 to 7,065,712 in the country from the COVID-19. (ANI)

