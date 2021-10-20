Left Menu

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed changes in the geopolitical landscape.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:44 IST
Jaishankar meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog, discusses changes in geopolitical landscape
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Image Credit: ANI
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed changes in the geopolitical landscape. Expressing his happiness to meet Herzog, Jaishanakar said that he deeply appreciated the Israeli President's commitment to taking "our bilateral ties to the next level".

"Delighted to call on President @Isaac_Herzog. Our conversation covered changes in the geopolitical landscape. Deeply appreciate his visible commitment to taking our bilateral ties to the next level," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar called on Speaker of Knesset of Israel Mickey Levy and held wide-ranging discussions with him.

The minister also visited the Ovda airbase in southern Israel on Tuesday and interacted with Indian Air Force members who are participating in the Blue Flag 2021 international exercise. Jaishankar expressed his happiness to witness the "mutual respect and chemistry" between the Indian and Israeli forces here. He also emphasised that defence and security are the key pillars of India-Israel relations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

