Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.44 million: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,445,917 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,445,917 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 216,013.

Some 7,824,863 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,917,255 cases, while northern Africa's Morocco reported 942,779 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, it was noted. In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

