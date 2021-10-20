Left Menu

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea's support for UAE's hosting of 'COP 28' in 2023

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has thanked South Korea for its support to the UAE's offer to host the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:04 IST
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, UAE. Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has thanked South Korea for its support to the UAE's offer to host the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023. In a statement, Sheikh Abdullah said, "We greatly value the stance of our friends in South Korea and we firmly believe that coordination and collaboration is the best way to achieve progress. We are pleased to support the Republic of Korea's offer to host COP33. The keen interest in hosting this conference reflects how highly climate action sits on the international agenda."

The UAE views climate action as "critically important and sees it as a means of achieving economic growth while reducing the impacts of climate change," he added. Sheikh Abdullah concluded by saying, "We have a proven track record of achievements in this regard and we look forward to the official confirmation of the UAE as host of COP 28, where we will focus on achieving real and tangible progress in climate action to keep pace with global ambitions." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

