Violate Green Pass - 5 years in prison and a fine up to BGN 50,000

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 20 (ANI/Novinite): Inspectors who monitor compliance with the new anti-epidemic measures will need to have a green certificate. Upon finding serious violations, they will "immediately send a signal to the prosecutor's office to conduct an inspection for the presence of a crime under Article 355 of the Criminal Code". This is written in the order of the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov, which from midnight introduces the green certificate as an entrance for restaurants, cinemas, theaters, sporting events, etc. indoors.

According to the Penal Code, "whoever violates an ordinance, rules or measures issued against the spread or appearance of a contagious disease in humans, shall be punished by imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of one thousand to ten thousand levs. If the act was committed during an epidemic, pandemic or an emergency situation related to deaths, the punishment shall be imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of ten to fifty thousand levs."

Children up to the age of 18 are exempt from certificates, according to Katsarov's order, and it was initially announced that only children up to the age of 12 will not be tested. The green certificate will not be required for public transport, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks. It will not be used in schools either for teachers or children. Access to the administration will also take place without a green certificate, so as not to deprive citizens of administrative services.

Exemption from the green certificate is also allowed for drugstores, opticians, pet stores, postal and courier service providers, insurers, payment service providers and offices of telecommunications operators, regardless of whether they are separate sites or located in malls. Markets will work without a certificate. (ANI/Novinite)

