Left Menu

Russia urges Taliban to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Lauding the Taliban's efforts to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan post their control of the war-torn nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday urged the Islamic Emirate to form an inclusive government.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:01 IST
Russia urges Taliban to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan
Taliban delegates at the Moscow Format Dialogue on Afghanistan. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Lauding the Taliban's efforts to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan post their control of the war-torn nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday urged the Islamic Emirate to form an inclusive government. Speaking at Moscow Format Dialogue on Afghanistan, Lavrov said, "We note the efforts they (Taliban) take to stabilise the military and political situation, establish the activities of the state machine."

"However, the task of achieving stable peace in Afghanistan is still relevant," the minister noted. "We see the formula for its successful solution mainly in the formation of a truly inclusive government, which should fully reflect the interests of all not only ethnic but also political forces of the country," he added. "However, the task of achieving stable peace in Afghanistan is still relevant," the minister noted. "We see the formula for its successful solution mainly in the formation of a truly inclusive government, which should fully reflect the interests of all not only ethnic but also political forces of the country," he added.

Referring to the Taliban as the new masters of Afghanistan, Lavrov said, "They have no alternatives in the foreseeable future" and said that now the time is not to find who is guilty of not reaching a tangible result for national reconciliation. "After a dramatic change of the situation, it is senseless to search for those guilty of the failure to reach a tangible result in the matter of national reconciliation. I should only note that the expectations from the previous government of Afghanistan headed by former president Ashraf Ghani have not been met. Currently, a new administration holds the power. This fact of life places the responsibility upon the Taliban movement," Russia's top diplomat emphasized.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country's capital within a few hours.

On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire Afghan territory, and on September 7, they announced that an interim government had been formed. No country has acknowledged its legitimacy so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021