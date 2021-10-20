Left Menu

Moscow to send another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan in coming days, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said that Moscow will be sending another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan in the coming days.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:21 IST
Moscow to send another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan in coming days, says Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said that Moscow will be sending another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan in the coming days. "For our part, we plan to send another humanitarian aid shipment to the friendly people of Afghanistan in the coming days," said Lavrov at Moscow consultations on Afghanistan.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Russia expects the Taliban delegation to share first-hand information about the current humanitarian situation in the country. He also said that Moscow was confident the time had come to mobilize the international community's resources to provide Kabul with effective financial, economic and humanitarian assistance, particularly in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

The representatives of 10 countries and a high-level Taliban delegation is taking part in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan. The Moscow Format Dialogue was introduced in 2017 on the basis of the six-party mechanism for consultations between special representatives from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and India.

Meanwhile, India has also confirmed its participation in the talks. A senior official of the Ministry of External affairs JP Singh is representing India. After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban militants swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country's capital within a few hours. On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire Afghan territory, and on September 7, they announced that an interim government had been formed. No country has acknowledged its legitimacy so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021