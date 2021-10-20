Moscow to send another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan in coming days, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said that Moscow will be sending another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan in the coming days. "For our part, we plan to send another humanitarian aid shipment to the friendly people of Afghanistan in the coming days," said Lavrov at Moscow consultations on Afghanistan.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Russia expects the Taliban delegation to share first-hand information about the current humanitarian situation in the country. He also said that Moscow was confident the time had come to mobilize the international community's resources to provide Kabul with effective financial, economic and humanitarian assistance, particularly in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

The representatives of 10 countries and a high-level Taliban delegation is taking part in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan. The Moscow Format Dialogue was introduced in 2017 on the basis of the six-party mechanism for consultations between special representatives from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and India.

Meanwhile, India has also confirmed its participation in the talks. A senior official of the Ministry of External affairs JP Singh is representing India. After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban militants swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country's capital within a few hours. On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire Afghan territory, and on September 7, they announced that an interim government had been formed. No country has acknowledged its legitimacy so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)