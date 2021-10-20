Left Menu

Indonesia reports 914 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 914 within one day to 4,237,201, with the death toll adding by 28 to 143,077, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 914 within one day to 4,237,201, with the death toll adding by 28 to 143,077, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. According to the ministry, 1,207 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,077,748.

To date, at least 109.79 million people in Indonesia have taken their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 64.62 million are fully vaccinated and some 1.08 million Indonesians have received their third doses, the ministry added. The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

