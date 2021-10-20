Left Menu

Kushinagar Int'l Airport will enable travellers to visit Buddhist pilgrimage sites, says Nepal Minister

After the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport here, Minister Counsel of Nepal Ananda Prasad Sharma said that the airport will facilitate international travellers and Buddhist devotees to visit pilgrimage sites in Kushinagar and Lumbini in Nepal too.

ANI | Kushinagar | Updated: 20-10-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 21:23 IST
Minister Counsel of Nepal Ananda Prasad Sharma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uttar Pradesh

After the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport here, Minister Counsel of Nepal Ananda Prasad Sharma said that the airport will facilitate international travellers and Buddhist devotees to visit pilgrimage sites in Kushinagar and Lumbini in Nepal too. Sharma, while speaking to ANI here, emphasised that the "opening of the airport is encouraging".

"Opening of Kushinagar International Airport is very encouraging, especially for Buddhists," he said. He emphasised that the airport will facilitate international travellers and Buddhist devotees to visit pilgrimage sites.The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment and employment opportunities in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

