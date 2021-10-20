Left Menu

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett calls India a 'huge friend'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called India a "huge friend" during a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 20-10-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 21:32 IST
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called India a "huge friend" during a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. "I speak on behalf of Israelis: We love India. We view India as a huge friend and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and all dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting," Bennett told Jaishankar at the meeting.

Bennett also thanked his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar for their personal commitment to the partnership between Israel and India, the Prime Minister's Media Adviser said. During the meet both the leaders discussed strengthening of strategic alliance, expanding bilateral ties and deepening the warm friendship between Israel and India.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Israeli PM and said, "We are today at a very important stage of our relationship because things have gone very well for us. But it has opened up a whole lot of possibilities. So, I think the challenge is how to work to take our relationship to the next level." Jaishankar on behalf of PM Modi invited Bennett to make his first official visit to India.

Jaishankar -- who is on his first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister -- arrived here on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

