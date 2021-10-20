Left Menu

Jaishankar extends PM Modi's invitation to Israeli Prime Minister to visit India

On the behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit India.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 20-10-2021 21:52 IST
Jaishankar meets Israeli PM Naftali Bennett. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

On the behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit India. "On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar invited Bennett to make his first official visit to India," the Prime Minister's Media Adviser said.

"We're at an important stage at the India-Israel relationship. Now the challenge is to take this relationship to next level. I can tell you that the sentiment and interest in India in our ties with Israel are very strong," Jaishankar said during the meeting with Bennett. During the meeting, Jaishankar and Bennett discussed to take the bilateral ties between the two countries to next level.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Israeli PM. "I speak on behalf of Israelis: We love India. We view India as a huge friend and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting," Bennett told Jaishankar.

Earlier today, Jaishankar also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed changes in the geopolitical landscape. Jaishankar -- who is on his first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister -- arrived here on Sunday. (ANI)

