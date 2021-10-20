Left Menu

17 killed in car crash in Egypt

At least 17 people were killed as a truck collided with a passenger microbus near the Egyptian capital Cairo, Egypt's state-run Al-Ahram news website reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 17 people were killed as a truck collided with a passenger microbus near the Egyptian capital Cairo, Egypt's state-run Al-Ahram news website reported on Wednesday. The accident took place on a ring road on the outskirts of Cairo towards 6th of October city, where security and traffic officers immediately hurried to the scene, according to the report.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network and built new roads and bridges. In October last year, the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development had said that the deaths caused by traffic accidents in the country decreased from 12,000 in 2019 to 7,000 in 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

