Left Menu

Buddhism is civilisational link between India and many countries, says Shringla at Kushinagar airport inauguration

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla has said that Buddhism is civilisational between India and many South Asian nations, underlining the presence of multiple countries' ambassadors at the inaugurations of the Kushinagar International airport here on Wednesday.

ANI | Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:21 IST
Buddhism is civilisational link between India and many countries, says Shringla at Kushinagar airport inauguration
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla with members of the diplomatic corps visited the Ramabhar Stupa in Kushinagar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla has said that Buddhism is civilisational between India and many South Asian nations, underlining the presence of multiple countries' ambassadors at the inaugurations of the Kushinagar International airport here on Wednesday. "We have ambassadors from Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and also south-east Asia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, South Korea, Mongolia, Japan," Shringla said while speaking to ANI here.

"They have come because it is very important for them and their countries that this medium of Buddhism is a bridge between our countries. It is a civilisation link between our countries," he added. Shringla with several envoys visited the Ramabhar Stupa in Kushinagar, paying respects at the site of Lord Buddha's cremation.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet: "Buddha's message is for the whole world, Buddha's Dhamma is for humanity! Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla with members of the diplomatic corps visited the Ramabhar Stupa in Kushinagar, paying respects at the site of Lord Buddha's cremation." Underlining that today is Abhidhamma day, Shringla said that it is a very auspicious day. "A day is when Lord Buddha returned back to Earth, according to Buddhists belief."

"And from that point of view nearly 100 monks have come from Sri Lanka all the way," he added. Shringla emphasised that they have come to be present on this occasion and are led by senior cabinet minister Namal Rajapaksa.

"There are other ministers who came from Sri Lanka for this special occasion," the secretary added. "When the Namal Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he presented him a copy of Bhagwat Gita in the Sinhala language, in which his father Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prime minister of Sri Lanka, has written a personal message to PM Modi," Shringla informed.

"So that is also very important. That, he has seen the occasion as very important. The links between India and Sri Lanka are through the medium of Buddhism but also through Hinduism," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021