Left Menu

India ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, says Taliban spokesman Mujahid

Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday said that India affirmed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan at the Moscow Format Dialogue.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:58 IST
India ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, says Taliban spokesman Mujahid
Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday said that India affirmed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan at the Moscow Format Dialogue. Mujahid shared the information from an unverified Twitter handle.

"Indian envoy to Moscow Format Dialogue meeting said that the people of Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance; Afghanistan is going through a difficult situation. India is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," tweeted the Taliban spokesman. A senior official of the Ministry of External affairs JP Singh is representing India at the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan.

As per Mujahid, the Taliban delegation of the Islamic Emirate met with Singh. "A high-level delegation led by Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan met with JP Singh, Special Representative of India for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the Moscow Format Meeting in Moscow today," Mujahid said in a tweet.

"Both sides considered it necessary to take into account each other's concerns and improve diplomatic and economic relations. The Indian side finally expressed readiness to provide extensive humanitarian assistance to the Afghans," added Mujahid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021