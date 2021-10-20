Left Menu

Poland to strengthen anti-COVID measures due to growing tally

Polish authorities are preparing to enhance containment measures amid rising COVID cases, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski stated on Wednesday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:59 IST
Poland to strengthen anti-COVID measures due to growing tally
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Warsaw [Poland], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Polish authorities are preparing to enhance containment measures amid rising COVID cases, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski stated on Wednesday. Over the past 24 hours, laboratory tests have confirmed 5,559 coronavirus cases, which is the maximum for Poland since May 8.

"This situation does not fit our forecasts. The situation is becoming very serious. We see this not only in the rate of new infections, but also in the rate of hospitalizations," Niedzielski said, adding that the time has come to take tougher measures. At the same time, Niedzielski noted that as of now the Polish authorities are not considering the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the country.

"There is no discussion about any lockdown yet," Niedzielski said, adding that the healthcare system is coping with the epidemic normally and there is enough patient capacity, equipment and medical staff for patients in hospitals, despite the increased volume of patients. The total number of confirmed cases of infection in Poland since the start of the pandemic is 2,950,616. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

