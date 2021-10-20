Left Menu

Over 50 arrested in Cameroon's commercial capital over suspected attack plan

At least 50 suspects were arrested in Cameroon's commercial hub of Douala on Wednesday in connection with a possible separatist attack plot as police launched an investigation, according to police sources.

ANI | Yaounde, | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:47 IST
Over 50 arrested in Cameroon's commercial capital over suspected attack plan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

Yaounde, [Cameroon], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 50 suspects were arrested in Cameroon's commercial hub of Douala on Wednesday in connection with a possible separatist attack plot as police launched an investigation, according to police sources. The arrests came days after a police security report warned that suspected armed separatists were planning to carry out attacks on strategic positions of the city including the airport.

Police said security has been beefed up in the city and investigations will intensify "in the days ahead." Armed separatist fighters in the country's two Anglophone regions have threatened on social media several times to attack the city, and the capital, Yaounde, according to reports.

Last year, two people were seriously injured in an explosion in Douala. Police official report blamed separatist fighters for the explosion. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021