Left Menu

Kuwait says 'cautiously' returning to normal life after COVID-19 pandemic

The Kuwaiti authorities have announced a "cautious" return of the country to normal life in connection with the lifting of a number of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah said on Kuwaiti state television.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 21-10-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 09:33 IST
Kuwait says 'cautiously' returning to normal life after COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Doha [Qatar], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Kuwaiti authorities have announced a "cautious" return of the country to normal life in connection with the lifting of a number of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah said on Kuwaiti state television. "Kuwait is entering the fifth phase of the gradual lifting of restrictions, we are returning to normal life with the observance of precautionary measures, first of all, this will affect the fully vaccinated residents of Kuwait," he said.

According to the prime minister, now residents of the emirate have the opportunity not to wear masks outdoors, but wearing masks indoors and maintaining social distance in cafes, restaurants and other public places is still mandatory. Over the past week, 500 cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified in the country. Since the start of the pandemic in Kuwait, with a population of 4.2 million, more than 412,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded. About 2,500 people have died from complications. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021