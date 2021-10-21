Left Menu

12 killed in Bolivia road mishap

Two vehicles collided on a highway between the west Bolivian towns of Oruro and Huanuni, killing 12 people, including three leaders of the mine workers union, police said.

ANI | La Paz | Updated: 21-10-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 11:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Bolivia

La Paz [Bolivia], October 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Two vehicles collided on a highway between the west Bolivian towns of Oruro and Huanuni, killing 12 people, including three leaders of the mine workers union, police said.

According to a preliminary police report, the head-on collision took place near the community of Sora Sora in the department of Oruro when a station wagon from the Huanuni Mining Company hit a public transit minibus carrying at least 14 passengers.

One vehicle was reportedly steered into the opposite lane, leading to the fatal accident. The death toll may rise due to the critical state of some of the injured. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

