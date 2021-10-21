Putin's big press conference planned for December: Kremlin

Moscow [Russia], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are looking to December," Peskov said, when asked if the president will hold his traditional meeting with reporters in November or the following month.

This year, the press conference will not be combined with some other formats, as the president already held his Direct Line Q&A session in the summer, the Kremlin spokesman added. (ANI/Sputnik)

