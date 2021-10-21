Kejriwal meets Poland Ambassador to India at Delhi Secretariat
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India at the Delhi Secretariat here on Thursday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 14:34 IST
"Polish ambassador to India, HE Prof. @Adam_Burakowski called on Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal at Delhi Secretariat today," Chief Minister Office Tweeted. (ANI)
