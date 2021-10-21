Women and civil society activists protest in Kabul

Dozens of women and civil society activists protested on Thursday in Kabul over economic problems and the closed schools for girls, local media reported. The protest took place near the Ministry of Foreign amidst a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

The protest prompted the Taliban to intervene and assault the journalists covering the rally, an eyewitness told Sputnik. "The Taliban were trying to stop them and beat anybody who took pictures or videos of what was going on," the eyewitness said.

The entire rally did not exceed 30 women, who were eventually forced by the Taliban to move to a different street, the eyewitness said. The Taliban also confiscated the equipment of journalists who tried to cover the demonstration, the eyewitness said.

Soon after assuming power in Afghanistan in August, the Taliban pledged to defend the rights of women within the Islamic set of norms and to develop rules to enable women to study and work. However, the reports coming from the ground are contracting the outfit's claim. Last week, UN chief Antonio Guterres had urged the world to take action during a "make or break" moment for the country.

"If we do not act and help Afghans weather this storm, and do it soon, not only they but all the world will pay a heavy price," Guterres told journalists in New York, ahead of Tuesday, when G20 leading industrialized nations will meet to discuss the country embroiled in crisis. (ANI)

