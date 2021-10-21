Left Menu

NATO to convene meeting on Afghanistan in Brussels

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the organisation is planning to convene a summit of defense ministers of the state members in which Afghanistan will be discussed, local media reported on Thursday.

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the organisation is planning to convene a summit of defense ministers of the state members in which Afghanistan will be discussed, local media reported on Thursday. The meeting is reportedly being held in headquarter of NATO, Brussels on Thursday and Friday (local time), Khaama Press reported.

The defense ministers of NATO state members will discuss potential terror threats evolving from Afghanistan, the publication reported. "Taliban are accountable to NATO and their allies in terms of their commitments over addressing terrorism, human rights, and providing a safe route for people to leave Afghanistan," Khaama Press quoted Stoltenberg as saying.

This comes after the Moscow Format concluded on Wednesday. Meanwhile, member countries taking part in the Moscow Format Dialogue in a joint statement expressed concern over the use of Afghan soil by proscribed terrorists.

Russia on Thursday expressed concerns over the increasing presence of ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan after the Taliban take over. Delhi is also accusing Pakistan spy agency of supporting anti-India terror groups Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish on Afghan soil. A joint statement issued after talks stated, "being concerned about the activities of proscribed terrorist organisations in Afghanistan, the sides reaffirmed their willingness to continue to promote security in Afghanistan to contribute to regional stability."

Participating countries also called on the current Afghan leadership to take further steps to improve governance and to form a truly inclusive government that adequately reflects the interests of all major ethnopolitical forces in the country. (ANI)

