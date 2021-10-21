Left Menu

Five Pakistani soldiers killed in attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed in two separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:30 IST
At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed in two separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, local media reported. A roadside bomb went off in the hilly area of Mamund tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border, Bajaur DPO Abdul Samad Khan told Dawn.

He said the blast occurred in Teer Banda locality when a joint team of security forces and police were conducting a search operation in the area following an earlier explosion that had targeted a vehicle of a contractor, wounding two persons. He added that four personnel -- FC's Jamshed and Mudassir and police constables Noor Rahman and Samad Khan were killed in the second blast, Dawn reported.

He further stated that it was an IED device that had been planted along the way before the first explosion. Soon after the incident, a team of FC and police reached the site and shifted the killed security men to the district headquarters hospital in Khar for formalities. After the incident, security forces and police cordoned off the blast site and launched a search operation to trace those involved in the blast.

However, no arrest was reported till late into the night. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The tribal elders and political figures condemned the incident and asked the authorities to take serious action against the attackers, said the Pakistani publication.

Earlier today, an army soldier was killed in a terrorist attack on the Chapri Waziran check post adjacent to North Waziristan tribal district in the Hangu area. Officials said a sepoy of the Thall Scouts -- identified as Waqas, 28, a resident of Mansehra -- embraced shahadat during the exchange of fire that lasted several hours, Dawn reported.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement that troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists. Area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the locality. (ANI)

