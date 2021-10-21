Pakistani FM arrives in Afghanistan to hold talks with Taliban

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday arrived in Kabul, his first visit to Afghanistan's capital since the Taliban's takeover of the country in mid-August. Qureshi during his stay in Kabul would hold talks with senior Taliban officials, the TOLO news reported. The two sides are likely to go over bilateral issues, crossing-points management and aid to Afghanistan.

Pakistan Foreign Minister's talks with Taliban leaders would focus on matters pertaining to mutual interests, including opening borders and boosting trade and business between the two neighbouring countries, TOLONews quoted Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid as saying. On Thursday, member countries taking part in the Moscow Format Dialogue in a joint statement expressed concern over the use of Afghan soil by proscribed terrorists.

Russia had expressed concerns over the increasing presence of ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan after the Taliban take over. A joint statement issued after talks stated, "being concerned about the activities of proscribed terrorist organisations in Afghanistan, the sides reaffirmed their willingness to continue to promote security in Afghanistan to contribute to regional stability".

Participating countries also called on the current Afghan leadership to take further steps to improve governance and to form a truly inclusive government that adequately reflects the interests of all major ethnopolitical forces in the country. "This will be a fundamental prerequisite for the completion of the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan," the joint statement added.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the sides expressed confidence in the need for the international community to mobilise consolidated efforts to provide urgent humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan in the post-conflict reconstruction of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)