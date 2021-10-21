Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits eastern Japan, no tsunami threat

Tokyo [Japan], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's eastern coast to the south of Tochigi Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported on Thursday.

The first tremors were recorded at 5:37 p.m. local time (08:37 GMT), with the epicenter located at a depth of 380 kilometers (236 miles) under water.

No tsunami threat was declared. (ANI/Sputnik)

