Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits eastern Japan, no tsunami threat

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's eastern coast to the south of Tochigi Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported on Thursday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo [Japan], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's eastern coast to the south of Tochigi Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported on Thursday.

The first tremors were recorded at 5:37 p.m. local time (08:37 GMT), with the epicenter located at a depth of 380 kilometers (236 miles) under water.

No tsunami threat was declared. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

