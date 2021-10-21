Left Menu

EU leaders to discuss sanctions against Belarus

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Berlin [Germany], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union leaders will discuss sanctions against Belarus this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"Another issue is migration, which, thanks to the hybrid actions of [Belarusian] President [Alexander] Lukashenko, has again become very relevant for Poland, Lithuania and, of course, Germany. We will talk about new sanctions, economic sanctions, we can pay attention - the foreign ministers have already discussed this - to clearly show that we condemn this kind of trafficking of persons with state participation," Merkel said before the start of the EU leaders' summit.

The chancellors mentioned that the issue will be discussed on Friday. (ANI/Sputnik)

