Death toll from floods, landslides in Nepal rises to 88, missing 30

Death toll from rain-induced disasters in Nepal climbed to 88, while 30 are still missing.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:56 IST
Death toll from floods, landslides in Nepal rises to 88, missing 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Death toll from rain-induced disasters in Nepal climbed to 88, while 30 are still missing. As per Home Ministry data, 88 people have lost their lives in the recent incidents of floods, landslides and inundation following unseasonal rains, reported The Himalayan Times.

According to the Ministry's Disaster Management Division, a total of 30 people have so far gone missing in the incidents. Most of those that perished were killed in landslides. On Thursday, 11 people have been confirmed to have died following the conditions invited by bad weather, reported The Himalayan Times.

As many as 63 people died on Wednesday while 14 were reported killed on Tuesday. The disasters have also caused widespread damage to property as well as ready-to-harvest crops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

