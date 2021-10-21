Left Menu

Death toll in Nepal floods rises to 101

As many as 101 people have died in floods and landslide incidents across Nepal, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Thursday evening.

As many as 101 people have died in floods and landslide incidents across Nepal, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Thursday evening. Updating the number of dead, the ministry also stated that 41 people are still unaccounted for in the post-monsoon havoc which started earlier this week.

"Province 1 has recorded 60 deaths, Bagmati has one, Karnali has 7, Lumbini has 2 and Sudurpaschim (Far-Western) Province has recorded 31 deaths. Most of them were killed in landslides. The number of casualties rose on Wednesday along with 63 deaths reported in a single day. A day earlier on Tuesday, it was hovering around 14," Humkala Pandey, Chief of Disaster Management Department at Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed to ANI over the phone. Likewise, the number of persons missing in the recent disaster has reached 41. Of them, 13 went missing in Province 1, one in Province 2, three in Lumbini, one in Karnali and 23 in Sudurpaschim. A search of the missing is underway.

Similarly, as many as 2,232 houses were inundated due to the floods. Forty nine houses, 8 cowsheds, 6 bridges and 3 government offices have been damaged. A total of 139 animals have died. During the period, 1,177 households have been displaced due to the disaster. The police are working across the country to rescue and shift those at risk of floods and landslides to safer places. The security personnel are also clearing roadblocks in different parts of the country.

The untimely rain, which started on Sunday, has begun to recede in most parts of the nation. The death toll, as well as loss of properties, is expected to rise further in the coming days. (ANI)

