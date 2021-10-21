Left Menu

Turkey arrests 15 suspected Mossad spies: report

Turkey arrested 15 people suspected of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, the Istanbul public prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:40 IST
Turkey arrests 15 suspected Mossad spies: report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Istanbul [Turkey], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey arrested 15 people suspected of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, the Istanbul public prosecutor's office said on Thursday. Investigators said they believe that a group of individuals in Turkey was collecting information and data of importance to Israel.

The suspects who allegedly collaborated with Israel's intelligence services are charged with international espionage, Anadolu reported, citing sources in the prosecutor's office. According to the Turkish investigative authorities, the suspects actively cooperated with the Palestinians and Syrians living in Turkey, and paid for the collected data through the international money transfer system or by couriers. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021