Myanmar reports 683 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Yangon [Myanmar], October 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 683 new COVID-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 4.95 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Thursday. The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 491,584 so far while its death toll stood at 18,465 after 21 more deaths were reported, the release said.

A total of 444,740 patients have recovered as of Thursday and over 4.68 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

