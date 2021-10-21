Left Menu

British prosecutors charge man with murder of MP David Amess

The British prosecutors on Thursday charged Ali Harbi Ali with the murder of British MP David Amess.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:53 IST
British prosecutors charge man with murder of MP David Amess
British MP David Amess.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British prosecutors on Thursday charged Ali Harbi Ali with the murder of British MP David Amess. The indictment also includes terrorism charges against Ali.

The CPS has charged Ali Harbi Ali with the murder of MP Sir David Amess following a review of evidence gathered by the @metpoliceuk, tweeted Crown Prosecution Service. Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter-Terrorism Division, said, "The CPS has authorised charges against Ali Harbi Ali for the murder of MP Sir David Amess on Friday 15 October 2021. We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," added CPS statement.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," said the statement. "We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," said Nick Price.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," he said. The statement added that Ali will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court later today.

UK Conservative lawmaker Amess on Friday died after the stabbing attack at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. The murder of Amess has recalled a similar attack suffered by Labour lawmaker Jo Cox ahead of the Brexit referendum in 2016 and has prompted a review of the security of UK members of Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021