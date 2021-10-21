Left Menu

38 Houthis killed in fighting with Yemeni army in Marib

A total of 38 Houthi rebels were killed on Thursday in fighting with the Yemeni army in the country's central province of Marib, a government military source said.

ANI | Sanaa | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:53 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Sanaa [Yemen], October 21 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 38 Houthi rebels were killed on Thursday in fighting with the Yemeni army in the country's central province of Marib, a government military source said. "The army forces killed 38 Houthi rebels in Al-Kasarah frontline in northwestern Marib and destroyed nine of their weapon-mounted vehicles in this morning," the source at the frontline told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

He added that "ten soldiers were wounded in the battle that lasted seven hours." The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

