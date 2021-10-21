Left Menu

FATF places Turkey on grey list for failing to check terror financing

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday placed Turkey on its grey list for failing to check terror financing.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:19 IST
FATF places Turkey on grey list for failing to check terror financing
FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday placed Turkey on its grey list for failing to check terror financing. "Turkey had a mutual evaluation, assessment in late 2019. The report outlined a large number of serious issues regarding Turkey's effort to prevent and combat money laundering and terrorist financing. Since then, Turkey has made some progress across all areas of concern, however, serious issues remain," said FATF president Dr Marcus Pleyer.

"This includes issues concerning supervision, in particular high-risk sectors such as banks, precious stone dealers, and real estate agents," said Pleyer. Three countries were added to the grey list: Jordan, Mali and Turkey.

He also took notice of Turkey's clampdown on non-profit organisations (NPOs). "The FATF is aware of human rights groups' concerns about Turkey treatment of non-profit organisations (NPOs). Turkey needs to implement a truly risk-based approach to NPOs and ensure authorities don't disrupt or discourage legitimate activity," said Pleyer.

FATF president also advised Turkey to effectively tackle complex money-laundering cases. "Turkey needs to show it is effectively tackling complex money-laundering cases and show it is pursuing terrorist financing prosecutions in line with its risks and prioritizing cases of UN-designated terrorist organisations such as ISIL and Al Qaeda," said Pleyer.

"It is crucial for Turkey to make sure that it effectively tackles money laundering and terrorist financing, serious organised crimes and corruption," added Pleyer. He urged Turkey to turn its commitment to concrete action regarding money laundering and terror financing.

"The Turkish govt has given a high-level political commitment to continue to make necessary changes. I urge them to turn that commitment to concrete action," said Pleyer. The move is a heavy blow to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as its economy is fragile and has recorded heavy losses against the US dollar and it will curtail its power to raise international investment.

Meanwhile, Botswana and Mauritius were removed from the grey list. Both countries gave high-level commitment to implement reforms to improve their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism finances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021