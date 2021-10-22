Left Menu

Thousands of Afghans receive assistance within week: UN agency

Thousands of Afghans have received humanitarian assistance within a week from October 11-17 across Afghanistan, a United Nations agency confirmed on Friday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 22-10-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:16 IST
Thousands of Afghans receive assistance within week: UN agency
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], October 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Thousands of Afghans have received humanitarian assistance within a week from October 11-17 across Afghanistan, a United Nations agency confirmed on Friday. In northeast, 2,625 internally displaced people, who recently returned to their villages, received household items in Badakhshan province, the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan said in a press release on its website.

"An additional 6,013 returnees received humanitarian assistance across the northeast. A total of 164,556 vulnerable people received food assistance under the World Food Programme (WFP) seasonal assistance program in Badakhshan, Kunduz, and Takhar provinces," the release said. In the north, 43,001 vulnerable people received food for one month under the WFP seasonal livelihoods support program in Jawzjan and Sari Pul provinces, while 3,976 people including displaced people and returnees received humanitarian assistance in capital of Balkh and Faryab provinces.

In the south, 19,178 people were assisted with household items, hygiene kits, and tents in Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul and Uruzgan provinces, according to the source."Also, 1,942 families received cash assistance in Helmand, Zabul, and Uruzgan provinces," it said. Some 56,000 people received humanitarian assistance in the east while 2,000 others were assisted in western region during the cited period.

In central region, 3,108 people who were displaced by conflict in August received humanitarian assistance in Kabul, Khost, and Parwan provinces when 11,935 internally displaced people present in Kabul received cash and transportation support to return to their places of origin, according to the release. Following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August, the security situation remained generally calm across the country. According to OCHA, millions of Afghans have been deeply affected by decades of conflict and displacement, chronic poverty, the COVID-19 pandemic, a severe drought, a failing health system and an economy on the brink of collapse. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021