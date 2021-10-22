Left Menu

Black Day to be observed in Netherlands to mark Pakistan's 'invasion' of J-K in 1947

A Black Day will be observed and protest held on Friday near the Pakistani embassy in the Netherlands against the "invasion" of Jammu and Kashmir nearly over 70 years back, said Committee Black Day 22 October 1947 in a press release.

ANI | The Hague | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:00 IST
Black Day to be observed in Netherlands to mark Pakistan's 'invasion' of J-K in 1947
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A Black Day will be observed and protest held on Friday near the Pakistani embassy in the Netherlands against the "invasion" of Jammu and Kashmir nearly over 70 years back, said Committee Black Day 22 October 1947 in a press release. "The protest will take place on 22 October 2021 at 10 30 am in front of The Peace Palace, Carniegieplein 2 2517 KJ, The Hague, Pakistani refugees, Bangladeshi, Afghani and HR supports will walk towards the Pakistani Embassy Amaliastraat 8, 2514 JC The Hague, and protest minorities heavily prosecuted in Pakistan," the committee said.

It further said that Pakistan had "invaded Kashmir" on October 22, 1947, and brought in its wake horrifying stories of "mass plunder and vandalism". "On this Black Day, we come forward to raise awareness about the sentiments of human rights against minorities," the release stated.

Stressing the urgent need to highlight the issue, the Committee said that the minorities need to be saved from various extreme human rights abuses. When "Pakistan invaded Kashmir" over 70 years back, the Committee said thousands of men, women and children were killed while the raiders carried out a siege of the then bustling town of Baramulla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021