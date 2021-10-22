Left Menu

Japan govt approves energy plan, seeks to double ratio of renewables in decade

The Japanese government on Friday approved its latest energy plan, which sets out a road map for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, local media reported Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:41 IST
Japan govt approves energy plan, seeks to double ratio of renewables in decade
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
  Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], October 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Japanese government on Friday approved its latest energy plan, which sets out a road map for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, local media reported Friday. The renewables accounted for 18 per cent of total power generation capacity across Japan in fiscal 2019 that ended in March last year, and the Japanese government sought to double the ratio to 36 to 38 per cent in fiscal 2030.

According to the plan that is updated about every three years, the amount coming from thermal power sources is set to reduce to 41 per cent from 75.7 per cent. "We will make maximum effort to introduce renewable energy based on a principle of giving it a top priority as the main power source in 2050," the plan endorsed by the Cabinet said.

Moreover, the amount generated by nuclear power is expected to be 20 to 22 per cent in fiscal 2030, according to the plan. The ratio was 6 per cent in fiscal 2019 as many nuclear plants across Japan remained offline amid stricter safety rules introduced after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami. Although the plan pledged to reduce dependency on nuclear power as much as possible, the latest numerical target was almost the same as that compiled in 2018.

The plan also included a goal for hydrogen and ammonia for the first time, aiming to produce 1 per cent of the total power generation. As for the global warming issue, the Cabinet approved a government plan with a range of measures toward the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent by fiscal 2030 compared with fiscal 2013. (ANI/Xinhua)

