Gunmen kill seven in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack

Gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 20 on Friday in an assault on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, heightening tensions in the settlements after the recent shooting of a community leader, a media report said. The attackers randomly shot some victims and stabbed others with knives at the Balukhali refugee complex in Cox's Bazar near the border with Myanmar, Samaa TV quoted a regional police chief as saying.

In the attack, four people were killed at the Darul Ulum Nadwatul Ulama al Islamia madrassa. While three others died at a hospital in one of the camps. Officials have not made a statement about the number of injured people. However, Doctors Without Borders said that nearly 20 people were injured in the incident.

Kamran Hossain, a police official, said that "Rohingya miscreants" entered the madrassa before dawn and "randomly hacked and shot people inside". In late September, a Rohingya leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Cox's Bazar. (ANI)

