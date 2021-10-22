Left Menu

16 people killed in factory fire incident in Russia's Ryazan region

At least sixteen people were killed in the explosion and fire that hit a factory in Russia's Ryazan region, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said on Friday, adding that medical psychologists and disaster medicine teams are working at the scene.

22-10-2021
Moscow [Russia], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): At least sixteen people were killed in the explosion and fire that hit a factory in Russia's Ryazan region, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said on Friday, adding that medical psychologists and disaster medicine teams are working at the scene.

Fifteen fatalities were reported earlier. According to emergency services, the affected workshop belongs to a company engaged in the production and storage of explosives and ammunition disposal.

"According to preliminary data as of 11:30 [08:30 GMT], 16 people died as a result of the incident. Medical psychologists and disaster medicine teams are working on the spot," Kuznetsov told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

