Left Menu

89 pc of intubated patients with COVID-19 in Greece are unvaccinated

34 people have died in Greece from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, health authorities said on Thursday night.

ANI | Athens | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:30 IST
89 pc of intubated patients with COVID-19 in Greece are unvaccinated
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Athens [Greece], October 22 (ANI/Novinite): 34 people have died in Greece from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, health authorities said on Thursday night. The new cases remain at more than 3,000 a day, up from 3407 on Thursday. More than a third of new infections have been reported in the two largest cities, Athens and Thessaloniki.

There are 347 intubated patients in intensive care. Of these, 88.8 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 11.8 per cent were fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Greece, 707,587 cases have been confirmed and a total of 15,519 have died. 69 per cent of Greeks are fully vaccinated.

Health workers in the country went on strike on Thursday against long hospital shifts and demanded additional pay for hazardous work. The shortage of staff in Greek hospitals has intensified after authorities removed unvaccinated staff, as vaccination in the health sector is mandatory. Protests took place in Athens and several other cities. (ANI/Novinite)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021