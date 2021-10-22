Left Menu

European Green Deal Executive VP meets Sitharaman, discusses economic recovery post COVID-19

Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, held a meeting with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and discussed the economic recovery post-COVID-19 and ways to ensure successful United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:17 IST
European Green Deal Executive VP meets Sitharaman, discusses economic recovery post COVID-19
EU Executive VP meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo:Twitter/EU in India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, held a meeting with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and discussed the economic recovery post-COVID-19 and ways to ensure successful United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). Taking to Twitter, the delegation of the European Union to India informed, "Excellent meeting b/w EVP Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans & Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Discussions revolved around economic recovery post #COVID19, how to ensure successful #COP26 including financial commitments, commitment to Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, green hydrogen, biodiversity & sustainable finance."

The EU further stated in a tweet that the EU and its member states are "strong" climate donors, contributing USD 25 billion in 2019. Earlier, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav held a meeting with Executive VP for European Green Deal, European Union, Frans Timmermans on Thursday to discuss the issues related to COP26, European Union, Indian climate policies and bilateral relations between India and EU, as per the press note released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

COP26 is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 12 at Glasgow in Scotland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021