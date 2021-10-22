Indonesia reports 760 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 760 in the past 24 hours to 4,238,594, with the death toll rising by 33 to 143,153, the Indonesian Health Ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, 1,231 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 4,080,351 in the Southeast Asian country.

To date, at least 111.49 million people in Indonesia have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 66.31 million have been fully vaccinated, and some 1.09 million have received their third dose, the ministry said. The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, about 80 per cent of its total population. (ANI/Xinhua)

