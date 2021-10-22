Left Menu

Israeli PM departs for Sochi to meet Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew on Friday to Russia to discuss Iran and other regional issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bennett's office said.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:38 IST
Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew on Friday to Russia to discuss Iran and other regional issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bennett's office said. Bennett will pay a one-day visit to the seaside resort city of Sochi and has only one scheduled meeting, his office said in a statement.

Before his departure, Bennett told reporters at the airport that "the ties between Russia and Israel are a significant element in the foreign policy of the State of Israel" due to Russia's regional and international role, and to the Russian-speakers in Israel who constitute "a bridge between the two countries." Earlier this week, Bennett's office said that the prime minister and president will discuss political, security and economic issues involving both countries and regional matters, "primarily Iran's nuclear program," according to the statement.

This is Bennett's first official trip to Russia. His predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, held many meetings with Putin. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

