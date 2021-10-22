Left Menu

Jamaat-e-Islami to protest against Imran Khan govt's failure to check inflation, unemployment in Pakistan

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul Haq on Thursday announced that he would lead a protest demonstration on October 31 against the Imran Khan government's failure to check rising inflation and unemployment.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:49 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul Haq on Thursday announced that he would lead a protest demonstration on October 31 against the Imran Khan government's failure to check rising inflation and unemployment. Addressing a press conference, Haq said that Khan-led Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has nothing to its credit except gifting people with inflation and unemployment and burdening the country with massive debts, reported The Nation.

Haq announced that he would lead a protest demonstration of unemployed youth. The prime minister, he said, claimed to provide 10 million jobs but rendered millions jobless. Brain drain was at a peak as skilled individuals were leaving the country finding no job opportunities here, he regretted, holding the government responsible for the problem, reported The Nation. The PTI, he said, brought the economy on the verge of collapse due to flawed policies.

"I appeal to the youth not to lose hope but to take a stand against injustice and be a part of JI to transform Pakistan into a welfare Islamic state." The JI chief said that the Khan-led government only facilitated mafias in three years and they made billions of rupees by creating sugar, flour, medicines and other crises. The mafias, he said, were working as team members of the prime minister, who failed to take action against them despite tall claims.

He ruled out any possibility of fair investigations into the persons named in Pandora Papers. He said the prime minister investigation cell was instead created to facilitate those who stashed their money in shell companies. He said those who were named in Panama and Pandora leaks were members of the three mainstream political parties, reported The Nation. Haq said that JI would fight the case of people at every forum, from streets to parliament and courts. He said the PTI proved to be an agent of status quo forces and disappointed the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

